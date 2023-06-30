Local

Penguins draft polarizing Finnish defenseman Emil Pieniniemi in round 3

By Dan Kingerski - Sports Now Group Pittsburgh

Emil Pieniniemi (Sports Now Group Pittsburgh)

By Dan Kingerski - Sports Now Group Pittsburgh

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — The Pittsburgh Penguins got a steal or a reach, depending on your preferred draft service, in the third round of the 2023 NHL Draft, though you may need a little help saying his name regardless of your position.

The Penguins traded out of the 90th overall pick, giving the selection to the New York Rangers, in exchange for the 91st overall pick and a 2024 seventh-rounder. The Penguins selected defenseman Emil Pieniniemi of Karpat U20 in the Finnish Jr. league.

Pienineimi, 18, is listed at 6-foor-2, 176 pounds. He played only one scoreless game for Karpat in the Finnish Liiga, and Pieniniemi said the immediate plan is to stay in Finland and mature there.

Read the full story from our partners at Sports Now Group Pittsburgh here.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

  • What’s that smell? Smoke from Canadian wildfires emitting particular scent
  • Code Red: Wildfire smoke creates air quality concerns for Western Pennsylvania
  • Fourth of July 2023: Town-by-town list of fireworks displays in Pittsburgh area
  • VIDEO: Expected record-breaking holiday travel rush begins
  • DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
    • TOP STORIES FROM CHANNEL 11 NEWS

    ©2023 Cox Media Group

    Most Read