Penguins draft polarizing Finnish defenseman Emil Pieniniemi in round 3

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — The Pittsburgh Penguins got a steal or a reach, depending on your preferred draft service, in the third round of the 2023 NHL Draft, though you may need a little help saying his name regardless of your position.

The Penguins traded out of the 90th overall pick, giving the selection to the New York Rangers, in exchange for the 91st overall pick and a 2024 seventh-rounder. The Penguins selected defenseman Emil Pieniniemi of Karpat U20 in the Finnish Jr. league.

Pienineimi, 18, is listed at 6-foor-2, 176 pounds. He played only one scoreless game for Karpat in the Finnish Liiga, and Pieniniemi said the immediate plan is to stay in Finland and mature there.

Read the full story from our partners at Sports Now Group Pittsburgh here.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2023 Cox Media Group