Penguins drop to No. 11 in 2025 NHL Draft

This article originally appeared on PGHHockeyNOW.com.

The Pittsburgh Penguins slipped down to the No. 11 pick in the 2025 NHL Draft in the draft lottery conducted Monday evening.

It still will be their highest selection since 2012, when they claimed defenseman Derrick Pouliot with the eighth overall choice, which had been acquired from Carolina in the Jordan Staal trade a few hours earlier.

The top selection in the draft went to the New York Islanders, who entered the lottery with the 10th-best odds (3.5 percent) of winning it, while Utah secured the No. 2 pick in a follow-up lottery.

The first round of the NHL Draft is set for June 27.

