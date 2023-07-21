Penguins earns ‘Stanley Award’ for third time

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Penguins have earned recognition for social impact and growth.

The team is the recipient of the NHL’s ‘Stanley Award.’ A Penguins spokesperson said it earned the honor for its efforts in advancing equity in youth hockey, the Highmark Hunt Armory, the Braddock Carnegie Library Reading Champions built by U. S. Steel and PPS All-Stars mentoring program with Pittsburgh Public Schools.

“We are proud of our Penguins staff and partners for their commitment to positively impacting our Pittsburgh community and bringing greater diversity and inclusion to the game of hockey,” said Penguins President of Business Operations Kevin Acklin.

This is the third time the Penguins have earned the ‘Stanley Award,’ but the first time its been recognized in the social impact and growth category. The two previous awards were for sponsorship activation.

