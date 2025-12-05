Penguins escape Tampa with win; blown lead, overturned goal

TAMPA, Fla. — This article originally appeared on PGHHockeyNOW.com.

The Pittsburgh Penguins raced to a 3-0 lead in the second period, but rarely seemed to be the better team. For the third time this season, the Penguins squandered a 3-0 lead, but blowing this lead seemed to be preordained even before it existed.

The Tampa Bay Lightning’s depleted lineup, without Brayden Point (IR), Victor Hedman (IR), and starting goalie Andrei Vasilevskiy (undisclosed), still generated speed and high-quality offensive chances throughout the contest, surging to tie the game on Brandon Hagel’s (17) unabated breakaway goal at 11:44 of the third.

Yet Evgeni Malkin (8) converted a late turnover by Tampa Bay for a 4-3 lead in the final three minutes.

Oh, but the drama wasn’t over. Nikita Kucherov whistled a wrister past Jarry at 19:05 of the third period. However, the NHL situation room in Toronto spotted a potential hand-pass.

After a LONG review, the handpass was upheld, and the Penguins held on for a 4-3 win at International Benchmark Arena.

