Local

Penguins fail to protect 2-0 lead, fall to Chicago, 4-2

By Dave Molinari - Sports Now Group Pittsburgh

Penguins fail to protect 2-0 lead, fall to Chicago, 4-2 Chicago Blackhawks' Connor Bedard (98) and Pittsburgh Penguins' Sidney Crosby (87) skate during the second period of an NHL hockey game in Pittsburgh, Tuesday, Oct. 10, 2023. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar) (Gene J. Puskar/AP)

By Dave Molinari - Sports Now Group Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Penguins got a glimpse of the NHL’s future when they faced Chicago rookie Connor Bedard in his pro hockey debut.

They should have been quite impressed.

They also got a look at their own present during a 4-2 loss to the Blackhawks in the regular-season opener Tuesday night at PPG Paints Arena, and have to be concerned by much of what they saw.

Read the full story from our partners at Sports Now Group Pittsburgh here.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

  • PNC Bank laying off employees, spokesperson confirms
  • 2 adults, teen accused of stealing thousands of dollars in makeup from local Ulta, Sephora
  • Man accused of ripping off local businesses in Cranberry Township
  • VIDEO: Plans to turn old Bally Fitness into movie theater fall through
  • DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
    • TOP STORIES FROM CHANNEL 11 NEWS

    ©2023 Cox Media Group

    ”Big

    Most Read