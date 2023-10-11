Penguins fail to protect 2-0 lead, fall to Chicago, 4-2

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Penguins got a glimpse of the NHL’s future when they faced Chicago rookie Connor Bedard in his pro hockey debut.

They should have been quite impressed.

They also got a look at their own present during a 4-2 loss to the Blackhawks in the regular-season opener Tuesday night at PPG Paints Arena, and have to be concerned by much of what they saw.

