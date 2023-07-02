Local

Penguins finish strong, sign tough center Lars Eller

By Dan Kingerski - Sports Now Group Pittsburgh

Lars Eller Washington Capitals center Lars Eller skates with the puck against the New York Rangers during the second period of an NHL hockey game, Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023, in Washington. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez) (Julio Cortez/AP)

PITTSBURGH — It took a while for the Pittsburgh Penguins to begin making moves on Saturday, the first day of NHL free agency, but once they started, president of hockey operations Kyle Dubas unleashed them fast and furious with five moves in one hour later Saturday afternoon. The latest was signing bottom-six center Lars Eller to a two-year deal.

Eller, 34, spent seven-plus seasons with the Washington Capitals, winning the Stanley Cup in 2018. He spent the last 22 games of 2022-23 with the Colorado Avalanche. Combined, Eller scored 23 points, including 10 goals in 84 games last season.The Pittsburgh Penguins got a steal or a reach, depending on your preferred draft service, in the third round of the 2023 NHL Draft, though you may need a little help saying his name regardless of your position.

Dubas indicated the Eller signing was “really, really key” and “rounds out our top-nine.”

Read the full story from our partners at Sports Now Group Pittsburgh here.

