Penguins forward Guentzel undergoes successful ankle surgery

By WPXI.com News Staff

Pens Jake Guentzel Pittsburgh Penguins' Jake Guentzel (59) during the first period of Game 6 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup first-round playoff series against the New York Islanders, Wednesday, May 26, 2021, in Uniondale, N.Y. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II) (Frank Franklin II/AP)

Pittsburgh Penguins forward Jake Guentzel underwent successful right ankle surgery, Penguins President of Hockey Operations and General Manager Kyle Dubas announced Friday.

“As Jake continued to increase the intensity of his preparation for the upcoming season, it was apparent that his ankle injury was not resolving in a way that was satisfactory to he or the Penguins,” said Dubas. “In collaboration with Jake - his representative Ben Hankinson of Octagon Sports, the Penguins medical team led by Dr. Dharmesh Vyas of UPMC Sports Medicine, and Dr. Coetzee – it was decided that surgery would be the best way to ensure Jake would be at his best in 2023-2024.”

The surgery was performed on Aug. 2 by Dr. Chris Coetzee at Twin Cities Orthopedics. Guentzel will be re-evaluated in 12 weeks, Dubas said.

