Penguins free fall continues, lose tough one 3-1 in Florida

Sunrise, Fla — This article originally appeared on pittsburghhockeynow.com.

A better showing but the same result. The Pittsburgh Penguins (11-12-3) lost their fourth straight and second straight in regulation. They’ve scored just three goals in the last three games, including an overtime loss to the Philadelphia Flyers on Monday.

The Florida Panthers were the latest to beat the Penguins, handing them a 3-1 loss at Amerant Bank Arena Friday.

The Penguins immediately showed more engagement and interest in their game against the Panthers than they did in their previous Sunshine State game against the Tampa Bay Lightning on Wednesday.

Ordinarily, first-period shot totals are little more than a footnote to be ignored, but Friday, the Penguins outshot Florida 11-7, and that was an accurate reflection of the increased energy. The scoring chances, according to NaturalStatTrick.com, were nearly even, as the Penguins had a 9-8 advantage.

