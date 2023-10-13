Penguins Game 2, Rivalry Renewed vs. Capitals; Notes, Lines

WASHINGTON D.C. — The Pittsburgh Penguins (0-1-) face the Washington Capitals (0-0-0) in a dwindling number of head-to-head matchups between the faces of a hockey generation, Sidney Crosby and Alex Ovechkin. The game will be the season and home opener for the Capitals, who are just one of a few teams to play only one game this week.

The puck will drop just after 7:30 ET at Capital One Arena.

