Penguins Game 3: Notes, Lines vs. Flames

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Penguins regained their equilibrium — and picked up a couple of valuable points — with a convincing 4-0 victory in Washington Friday evening.

The challenge now for the Penguins, who are the NHL’s oldest team, will be to match their performance against the Capitals when Calgary visits PPG Paints Arena tonight at 7:08 p.m.

The Flames opened the season with a 5-3 victory Wednesday at home against Winnipeg and will be making their first stop on a five-game road trip.

The Penguins, meanwhile, will be playing their only set of games on consecutive days until Nov. 18-19, when they will visit Carolina and return home to take on Vegas.

