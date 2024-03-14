Penguins Game 65 vs. Sharks preview

PITTSBURGH — This article originally appeared on PittsburghHockeyNOW.com.

The Pittsburgh Penguins, following a game where they picked up a point, will find out Thursday how they match up against the worst of the worst when the San Jose Sharks visit.

The Penguins (28-27-9) are coming off a 2-1 overtime loss Tuesday at Ottawa against a Senators team that ranks below them.

San Jose (16-41-7), in contrast, sits last in the NHL standings.

Penguins Preview

The point the Penguins got Tuesday – newcomer Michael Bunting scored in the last minute of regulation before Ottawa won in overtime – still left them with a four-game losing streak (0-3-1) and a 1-6-1 record in their past eight games.

The Penguins’ offense remains mostly AWOL. They have scored two goals over their past four games. They have been shut out three times in their past eight games.

In addition, their power play is 0 for 11 over their past four games.

