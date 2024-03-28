Local

Penguins game 72 vs. Blue Jackets

By Shelly Anderson, Pittsburgh Sports Now

Pittsburgh Penguins v Colorado Avalanche DENVER, COLORADO - MARCH 24: Sidney Crosby 87 of the Pittsburgh Penguins celebrates with his teammates after scoring against the Colorado Avalanche during the second period at Ball Arena on March 24, 2024 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Matthew Stockman/Getty Images) (Matthew Stockman/Getty Images)

By Shelly Anderson, Pittsburgh Sports Now

This article originally appeared on pittsburghhockeynow.com.

Points would seem to be sitting right on the table for the Pittsburgh Penguins, who on Thursday play the first half of a home-and-home against the last-place team in the Eastern Conference, the Columbus Blue Jackets.

Then again, the Penguins (31-30-10) have not always won the games they, on paper, were supposed to win, which is why they are essentially out of the playoff chase.

The Blue Jackets (23-37-12), who are visiting PPG Paints Arena Thursday, are reeling but have nothing to lose in taking it to the Penguins.

Read more at pittsburghhockeynow.com.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

  • 5 people, including infant, killed in Fayette County crash
  • Man accused of arranging sexual meet-up with who he thought was a 13-year-old girl
  • Francis Scott Key Bridge collapse: divers recover 2 bodies from river
  • VIDEO: 2023 was a record-breaking year for tourism in Pittsburgh
  • DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts

    • ©2024 Cox Media Group

    Most Read