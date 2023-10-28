Penguins Game 8: Lines, notes vs. Senators

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Penguins (3-4-0) take on the Ottawa Senators (3-4-0) at PPG Paints Arena trying to build off a statement win Thursday, when they ended a three-game losing streak and handed the Colorado Avalanche its first loss. This will be the third game of a four-game homestand. The Senators might have the same record as the Penguins, but they don’t have the momentum, having lost three straight.

Penguins Preview

The Penguins will be looking to build off a statement win on Thursday, when they handed the Colorado Avalanche its first loss and played a complete game that coach Mike Sullivan called “one of the best games we’ve played all year from a structure standpoint.”

They will be looking for another good start – they have allowed two goals total in the first period through seven games.

