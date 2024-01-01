Penguins getting hot; Nedeljkovic stuffs Islanders for 3-1 win

PITTSBURGH — This article originally appeared on pittsburghhockeynow.com.

The Pittsburgh Penguins and New York Islanders met just four days ago, though the game left a sour taste with New York as the Penguins decimated the Islanders 7-0 at UBS Arena. With an immediate rematch, New York attempted to send a message from the opening puck drop when heavyweight Matt Martin dropped the gloves with Penguins defenseman John Ludvig.

The Penguins submitted another gritty effort, not always pretty and not always perfect, but effective enough for a 3-1 win at PPG Paints Arena.

Ludvig admitted after the game that the fight was his idea.

Click here to read the full story from Pittsburgh Hockey Now.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2023 Cox Media Group