Penguins getting hot; Nedeljkovic stuffs Islanders for 3-1 win

By Dan Kingerski - Sports Now Group Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh Penguins v New York Islanders ELMONT, NEW YORK - DECEMBER 27: Jake Guentzel #59 of the Pittsburgh Penguins scores a second period goal against Ilya Sorokin #30 of the New York Islanders at UBS Arena on December 27, 2023 in Elmont, New York. The Penguins shutout the Islanders 7-0. (Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images) (Bruce Bennett/Getty Images)

PITTSBURGH — This article originally appeared on pittsburghhockeynow.com.

The Pittsburgh Penguins and New York Islanders met just four days ago, though the game left a sour taste with New York as the Penguins decimated the Islanders 7-0 at UBS Arena. With an immediate rematch, New York attempted to send a message from the opening puck drop when heavyweight Matt Martin dropped the gloves with Penguins defenseman John Ludvig.

The Penguins submitted another gritty effort, not always pretty and not always perfect, but effective enough for a 3-1 win at PPG Paints Arena.

Ludvig admitted after the game that the fight was his idea.

Click here to read the full story from Pittsburgh Hockey Now.

