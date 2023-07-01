Local

Penguins give O’Connor qualifying offer, decline Poehling who becomes UFA

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Penguins did not extend a qualifying offer to forward Ryan Poehling, who was acquired from Montreal in the Mike Matheson-Jeff Petry trade last summer.

He will be an unrestricted free agent, eligible to sign with any team.

Forwards Drew O’Connor, Jonathan Gruden and Filip Hallander, defenseman Ty Smith and goalie Filip Lindberg did receive qualifying offers.

