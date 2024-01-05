Penguins to host ‘Pittsburgh Night’

PITTSBURGH — The Penguins will be honoring all things Steel City when they host a special theme night later this month.

The Penguins announced their matchup against the Florida Panthers on Jan. 26 will be dubbed “Pittsburgh Night.”

The theme night will feature unique opportunities to celebrate the City of Pittsburgh, including interactive displays from the Heinz History Center, U. S. Steel, Mr. Yuk and more.

Pittsburgh-centric entertainment The Clarks will perform pre-game and during the first and second intermissions. There will also be appearances from Pirate Parrot, Steely McBeam, Amo of the Riverhounds SC and Iceburgh.

Pittsburgh designer, creator and entrepreneur John Geiger will get the game started with his rendition of “It’s a Hockey Night in Pittsburgh” prior to puck drop.

The Lexus Club and Casamigos Club will feature Pittsburgh-themed menus to celebrate the evening, the Penguins said.

Single-game tickets for Pittsburgh Night, as well as all remaining home games, can be found here.

