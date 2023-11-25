Penguins lose to Buffalo, 3-2, after 3rd-period implosion

BUFFALO — This article originally appeared on pittsburghhockeynow.com

The Pittsburgh Penguins have lost quite a few points they felt they could have had this season.

The two they surrendered to Buffalo at KeyBank Center Friday night have to sting more than most, however.

The Penguins entered the third period with a 2-0 lead, but gave up three unanswered goals in what became a 3-2 loss to the Sabres.

Click here to read the full story from PIttsburghHockeyNOW.com.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2023 Cox Media Group