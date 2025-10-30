Penguins in Minnesota to take on Wild at Grand Casino Arena

St. Paul, Minn. — This article originally appeared on PGHHockeyNOW.com.

The Pittsburgh Penguins (7-2-2) have earned points in seven straight games, but have lost two of the last three games in a shootout. The Penguins embark upon the second leg of their four-game road trip Thursday against the Minnesota Wild (3-5-3) at the Grand Casino Arena.

The Penguins suffered through a lethargic effort and chaotic ending on Tuesday in their 3-2 shootout loss to the hated Philadelphia Flyers. The Penguins rallied to tie the game in the third period, but needed a plethora of 10-bell saves from goalie Arturs Silovs to get that far.

The Penguins have points in 11 of their last 13 games vs. the Wild (10-2-1) and are 14-5-1 in the last 20 games played against the Wild dating back to Nov. 4, 2014.

The Penguins have also won five of the last six games in Minnesota.

Kris Letang has a point in eight of his last 10 games against Minnesota (3-7-10) and has 20 points (4-16-20) in 24 career games.

Click here to read more from PGHHockeyNOW.com.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group