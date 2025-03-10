Penguins nostalgia triumphs; Malkin, Crosby beat Fleury

ST. PAUL, Minn. — This article originally appeared on PGHHockeyNOW.com.

Nearly 22 years after the Pittsburgh Penguins made goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury the first pick in the 2003 NHL Draft and eight years after the sides parted company following their 2017 Stanley Cup championship, the Penguins and Fleury faced each other for the final time.

But it was the Penguins goalie with his own backstory who stole the show. Tristan Jarry made his first NHL start since Jan. 14 and stopped 29 of 30 for the win.

Fittingly, Evgeni Malkin and Sidney Crosby scored the Penguins’ goals against Fleury, and Crosby scored the empty netter for a 3-1 Penguins win at Xcel

The Penguins were generally responsible Sunday, but Minnesota converted a four-on-one late in the third period after a dubious non-call as defenseman Conor Timmins was knocked down from behind and Minnesota swarmed. Ryan Hartman (8) finally broke the Penguins shutout at 14:54.

