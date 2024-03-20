Penguins overcome slow start, still fall to Devils, 5-2

NEWARK, N.J. — This article originally appeared on pittsburghhockeynow.com.

The Pittsburgh Penguins like to believe they are still serious contenders for a berth in the Stanley Cup playoffs and, given how often some of their rivals for a spot are losing, they might not be wrong.

But if they’re going to qualify for postseason play, the Penguins are probably going to have to string together a few victories, which is something they haven’t managed to do since winning three in a row in late February.

New Jersey beat them, 5-2, at Prudential Center Tuesday night and, in the process, moved one point ahead of the Penguins in the competition for an Eastern Conference playoff spot.

Click here to read the full story from Pittsburgh Hockey Now.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group