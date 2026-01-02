Penguins penalty killers rise, Letang scores winner

PITTSBURGH — This article originally appeared on PGHHockeyNOW.com.

Early in the third period, Pittsburgh Penguins center Blake Lizotte was the unhappy recipient of the Penguins’ seventh minor penalty of the game. It appeared Lizotte was redeemed when he scored the go-ahead goal late in the third period, but the Detroit Red Wings then got their eighth power play.

And Detroit tied the game, again.

However, Kris Letang spotted the Penguins their third straight win with the overtime winner just 58 seconds into overtime, and the Penguins survived a penalty-laden 4-3 win at PPG Paints Arena.

It was also Letang’s 1200th career game.

The Penguins finally found a spark in the third period, as the fourth line swarmed the Detroit zone and Lizotte (4) scored when his turning wrister deflected off Detroit defenseman Simon Edvinsson at 15:51.

Click here to read more from PGHHockeyNOW.com.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group