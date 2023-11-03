Local

Penguins, Pirates, Steelers to give out Thanksgiving meals to area families

By Taylor Spirito, WPXI.com

PITTSBURGH — The three major professional sports teams in the Steel City will be distributing Thanksgiving meals to area families this holiday season.

The Pittsburgh Pirates, Pittsburgh Steelers and Pittsburgh Penguins, in partnership with Giant Eagle and the Greater Pittsburgh Community Food Bank, will be hosting a Thanksgiving meal distribution benefitting local families for the third consecutive year.

Families who could use help putting Thanksgiving dinner on their tables are invited to attend the drive-thru event.

The event will aim to provide up to 300 families with a turkey, festive produce, apple pie and a $15 Giant Eagle gift card. They’ll also received special gifts from the three teams.

The event will be held on Tuesday, Nov. 21 from 1:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. in the Mazeroski Way cul-de-sac.

