Local

Penguins place Rust on IR, make roster call-up

By Dan Kingerski, Sports Now Group Pittsburgh

Bryan Rust Penguins Pittsburgh Penguins' Bryan Rust (17) tries to move the puck past Carolina Hurricanes' Jaccob Slavin (74) during the first period of an NHL hockey game in Raleigh, N.C., Saturday, Nov. 18, 2023. (AP Photo/Karl B DeBlaker) (Karl B DeBlaker/AP)

By Dan Kingerski, Sports Now Group Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH — This article originally appeared on PittsburghHockeyNOW.com.

The Pittsburgh Penguins made the unsurprising move of placing right-winger Bryan Rust on injured reserve. The team also recalled forward Jonathan Gruden from the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins.

Gurden, 23, has played five NHL games this season and eight in his career. He has yet to register his first point. In 41 AHL games this season, he has 23 points, including 13 goals.

Top forward prospect Sam Poulin remains out of the lineup with an injury. He could return this weekend, but that is not a certainty.

Click here to read more from PittsburghHockeyNOW.com.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

  • Leap Day 2024: Deals, freebies to celebrate the day that happens only once every 4 years
  • Video shows group violently attacking man in middle of downtown Pittsburgh
  • Child found wandering alone in Pittsburgh neighborhood treated for hypothermia
  • VIDEO: Man accused of switching barcodes at Lowe’s in Gibsonia, stealing nearly $3,000 in items
  • DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
    • TOP STORIES FROM CHANNEL 11 NEWS

    ©2024 Cox Media Group

    Most Read