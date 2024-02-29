Penguins place Rust on IR, make roster call-up

PITTSBURGH — This article originally appeared on PittsburghHockeyNOW.com.

The Pittsburgh Penguins made the unsurprising move of placing right-winger Bryan Rust on injured reserve. The team also recalled forward Jonathan Gruden from the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins.

Gurden, 23, has played five NHL games this season and eight in his career. He has yet to register his first point. In 41 AHL games this season, he has 23 points, including 13 goals.

Top forward prospect Sam Poulin remains out of the lineup with an injury. He could return this weekend, but that is not a certainty.

Click here to read more from PittsburghHockeyNOW.com.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group