Penguins postgame: Player grades, will Letang & Karlsson figure it out?

PITTSBURGH — The first period between the Pittsburgh Penguins and Buffalo Sabres was not exactly an action-packed thrill ride not suitable for those with heart ailments, back issues, or those who may be pregnant. Alex Nylander and the new-look Penguins power play had a chance to seize the spotlight. Eventually, the Penguins won 3-1 at PPG Paints Arena Thursday, but it took some effort to get there.

You’ll be forgiven if you didn’t notice much action until the third period. There really wasn’t much until later in the second period.

In hockey circles, the polite term is “low-event game.” The Penguins power play was officially 0-for-3, but two of those chances were fewer than 40 seconds.

