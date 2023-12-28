Penguins pound Islanders 7-0; Malkin & Letang make NHL history

ELMONT, N.Y. — This article originally appeared on pittsburghhockeynow.com.

Kris Letang tied an NHL record with five assists in one period and six total assists. Jake Guentzel scored twice in 12 seconds. Evgeni Malkin also had two goals, and the Pittsburgh Penguins broke a four-game losing streak to the New York Islanders, hammering the Islanders 7-0 at UBS Arena Wednesday.

A ho-hum first period became a Penguins bombardment that put Letang in the NHL record book. Letang also tied the Penguins franchise record with six assists.

Only the late Dale Hawerchuk of the Winnipeg Jets previously posted five helpers (March 6, 1984) in a single period until Letang.

Click here to read the full story from Pittsburgh Hockey Now.

