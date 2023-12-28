Local

Penguins pound Islanders 7-0; Malkin & Letang make NHL history

By Dan Kingerski - Sports Now Group Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh Penguins v New York Islanders ELMONT, NEW YORK - DECEMBER 27: Valtteri Puustinen #48 of the Pittsburgh Penguins scores his first NHL goal against the New York Islanders at 9:48 of the third period at UBS Arena on December 27, 2023 in Elmont, New York. (Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images) (Bruce Bennett/Getty Images)

By Dan Kingerski - Sports Now Group Pittsburgh

ELMONT, N.Y. — This article originally appeared on pittsburghhockeynow.com.

Kris Letang tied an NHL record with five assists in one period and six total assists. Jake Guentzel scored twice in 12 seconds. Evgeni Malkin also had two goals, and the Pittsburgh Penguins broke a four-game losing streak to the New York Islanders, hammering the Islanders 7-0 at UBS Arena Wednesday.

A ho-hum first period became a Penguins bombardment that put Letang in the NHL record book. Letang also tied the Penguins franchise record with six assists.

Only the late Dale Hawerchuk of the Winnipeg Jets previously posted five helpers (March 6, 1984) in a single period until Letang.

Click here to read the full story from Pittsburgh Hockey Now.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

  • ‘Perplexing’: Pregnant teen, boyfriend found dead in Texas apartment parking lot
  • Steelers announce starting quarterback against Seahawks
  • Allegheny County lottery player will split $138K jackpot with 2 others
  • VIDEO:Teen killed in crash honored by hundreds during vigil at Pine-Richland Stadium
  • DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
    • TOP STORIES FROM CHANNEL 11 NEWS

    ©2023 Cox Media Group

    Most Read