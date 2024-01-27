Local

Penguins’ power play scores, then short-circuits in 3-2 shootout loss

By Dave Molinari, Sports Now Group Pittsburgh

Jake Guentzel, Evgeni Malkin, Sidney Crosby, Bryan Rust Pittsburgh Penguins forward Jake Guentzel (59), forward Evgeni Malkin (71), forward Sidney Crosby (87) and forward Bryan Rust (17) celebrate Crosby's second goal of the night against the Columbus Blue Jackets, during the third period of an NHL hockey game in Columbus, Ohio, Friday, Jan. 21, 2022. The Penguins won 5-2. (AP Photo/Paul Vernon) (Paul Vernon/AP)

PITTSBURGH — This story originally appeared on PittsburghHockeyNOW.com.

The Pittsburgh Penguins tried something radically different Friday night: They scored a power-play goal.

On their first chance of the evening, no less.

Seemed like a good idea at the time, but the Penguins apparently didn’t agree, because they failed to take advantage of seven subsequent chances with the man-advantage.

Which is the most obvious reason Florida beat them, 3-2, in a shootout at PPG Paints Arena, the Penguins’ third consecutive loss.

Click here to read more from PittsburghHockeyNOW.com.

