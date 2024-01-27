Penguins’ power play scores, then short-circuits in 3-2 shootout loss

PITTSBURGH — This story originally appeared on PittsburghHockeyNOW.com.

The Pittsburgh Penguins tried something radically different Friday night: They scored a power-play goal.

On their first chance of the evening, no less.

Seemed like a good idea at the time, but the Penguins apparently didn’t agree, because they failed to take advantage of seven subsequent chances with the man-advantage.

Which is the most obvious reason Florida beat them, 3-2, in a shootout at PPG Paints Arena, the Penguins’ third consecutive loss.

Click here to read more from PittsburghHockeyNOW.com.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group