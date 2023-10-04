Penguins preseason Game 6, final auditions

PITTSBURGH — It feels a little funny not to put a Halifax, Nova Scotia dateline on the Pittsburgh Penguins game Wednesday. Despite being their second “home” game in two days, this is the first at PPG Paints Arena, as the Penguins host the Detroit Red Wings.

The puck drops just after 7 p.m.

The Penguins spent four days getting to know Sidney Crosby’s hometown of Cole Harbour, which is across the small bay from Halifax and the Scotiabank Centre, where the Penguins were blanked 3-0 by the Ottawa Senators in a lackluster performance Monday.

