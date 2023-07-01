Penguins re-sign Jarry; 5 years, $5.375M salary cap hit

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Penguins have found their go-to goaltender for the next few years.

And they didn’t have to look far to get him.

They signed Tristan Jarry to a five-year contract with a salary-cap hit of $5.375 million Saturday, a few hours after Jarry hit the open market as an unrestricted free agent.

