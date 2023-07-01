Local

Penguins re-sign Jarry; 5 years, $5.375M salary cap hit

By Dave Molinari - Sports Now Group Pittsburgh

Tristan Jarry Pittsburgh Penguins goaltender Tristan Jarry keeps his eye on a rebound during the first period of the team's NHL hockey game against the Vancouver Canucks in Pittsburgh, Wednesday, Nov. 24, 2021. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar) (Gene J. Puskar/AP)

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Penguins have found their go-to goaltender for the next few years.

And they didn’t have to look far to get him.

They signed Tristan Jarry to a five-year contract with a salary-cap hit of $5.375 million Saturday, a few hours after Jarry hit the open market as an unrestricted free agent.

Read the full story from our partners at Sports Now Group Pittsburgh here.

