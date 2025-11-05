Local

Penguins recall Murashov, demote Pickering; move Jarry, 2 more to IR

By Dan Kingerski, PGHHockeyNOW.com
Columbus Blue Jackets v Pittsburgh Penguins PITTSBURGH, PENNSYLVANIA - SEPTEMBER 27: Sergei Murashov #1 of the Pittsburgh Penguins tends to the crease before the start of the game against the Columbus Blue Jackets at PPG PAINTS Arena on September 27, 2025 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Justin Berl/Getty Images) (Justin Berl/Getty Images)
The Pittsburgh Penguins made sweeping changes Tuesday evening, though only one wasn’t necessitated by injury.

In a surprise move, the Penguins placed three players on injured reserve, including Tristan Jarry, who started and lost Monday against the Toronto Maple Leafs. Jarry stopped only 16 of 20 shots, but was not available to the media following the game.

In response to Jarry’s injury, the Penguins recalled goalie prospect Sergei Murashov, who was named the AHL Goalie of the month for October earlier Tuesday. Murashov is 5-2-0 in seven starts, with a 1.73 goals-against average and a .931 save percentage.

The other move was to demote rookie defenseman Owen Pickering after another rough game and recall Ryan Graves.

