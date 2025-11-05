Penguins recall Murashov, demote Pickering; move Jarry, 2 more to IR

PITTSBURGH — This article originally appeared on PGHHockeyNOW.com.

The Pittsburgh Penguins made sweeping changes Tuesday evening, though only one wasn’t necessitated by injury.

In a surprise move, the Penguins placed three players on injured reserve, including Tristan Jarry, who started and lost Monday against the Toronto Maple Leafs. Jarry stopped only 16 of 20 shots, but was not available to the media following the game.

In response to Jarry’s injury, the Penguins recalled goalie prospect Sergei Murashov, who was named the AHL Goalie of the month for October earlier Tuesday. Murashov is 5-2-0 in seven starts, with a 1.73 goals-against average and a .931 save percentage.

The other move was to demote rookie defenseman Owen Pickering after another rough game and recall Ryan Graves.

