Penguins roster finalized; nearly 50% turnover

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Penguins roster is set. In a sign of the offseason upheaval, the team can boast only 12 players who skated for the team last season. The team released the final roster Monday evening, and with the 12 returning players, 10 will be new.

However, after the team claimed John Ludwig on waivers from the Florida Panthers Monday afternoon, the team will carry eight defensemen and only 12 forwards.

Ludwig and Ryan Shea will be the seventh and eighth defensemen, at least for a day. The Penguins do not have an extra forward and would play with only 11 if Jake Guentzel cannot play Tuesday in the season opener.

