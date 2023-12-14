Penguins shootout winner, Sidney Crosby heroics beat Montreal

MONTREAL — This article originally appeared on pittsburghhockeynow.com.

Pittsburgh Penguins head coach Mike Sullivan chucked his gum on the Centre Bell ice. Defenseman Erik Karlsson delivered a couple of gift-wrapped chances with ghastly turnovers, the second of which allowed Montreal Canadiens defenseman David Savard to light the lamp with an uncontested wrister from the left circle.

The Penguins’ Sidney Crosby and Kris Letang scored in the shootout for the Penguins, but Montreal scored two as the shootout advanced to 12 rounds. Jansen Harkins scored in the 12th round and the Penguins have won two in a row.

Crosby was the star of the Penguins show. The Penguins captain had three points, one in the first period and two in the second, earning a point against Montreal. The Penguins killed an Evgeni Malkin tripping penalty in overtime to send the game to the shootout.

