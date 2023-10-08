Local

Penguins sign Colin White to 1-year contract

By Dave Molinari: PittsburghHockeyNOW.com

Colin White #6 of the Florida Panthers (Photo by Claus Andersen/Getty Images)

PITTSBURGH — Colin White has turned his professional tryout agreement with the Pittsburgh Penguins into a one-year contract.

The deal is worth $775,000 at the NHL level, per an announcement by the team.

White, 26, has appeared in 292 NHL games with Ottawa and Florida, putting up 44 goals and 69 assists.

He has been competing for a bottom-six spot with the Penguins, although earning a contract does not guarantee him a spot on the major-league roster. White did not record any points and recorded a plus-minus rating of minus-4 while appearing in four preseason games.

