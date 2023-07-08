Penguins sign free-agent forward Vinnie Hinostroza

PITTSBURGH — Kyle Dubas continues to add to the Pittsburgh Penguins’ roster.

He has signed free-agent forward Vinnie Hinostroza to a one-year contract with a salary-cap hit of $775,000.

Hinostroza, 29, is 5-foot-10, 183 pounds. He had two goals and nine assists in 26 games with Buffalo in 2022-23. He added five goals and four assists in 11 games with the Sabres’ American Hockey League affiliate in Rochester.

