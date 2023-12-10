Penguins sign Jesse Puljujarvi to free agent tryout

PITTSBURGH — This article originally appeared on pittsburghhockeynow.com.

The Pittsburgh Penguins made a little news splash Sunday morning when they signed former fourth-overall pick Jesse Puljujarvi to a free-agent tryout.

Puljujarvi, 25, was the Edmonton Oilers top pick in 2016 but struggled to hold his place in the lineup. He spent 2019-20 and part of the following season in the Finish Elite League.

After a few years of friction and trade requests with Edmonton, they traded him to the Carolina Hurricanes near the 2023 NHL trade deadline. He played 17 games for Carolina but had only two assists. He had one assist in seven playoff games.

Puljujarvi skated with the team at practice Sunday.

