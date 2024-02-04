Penguins sign Jesse Puljujarvi; journey back to NHL complete

PITTSBURGH — This article originally appeared on PittsburghHockeyNOW.com.

Jesse Puljujarvi is back in the NHL.

Sunday, the Pittsburgh Penguins completed his journey by signing the 25-year-old winger to a two-year deal with an average annual value of $800,000. Puljujarvi had double hip resurfacing surgery last summer after stumbling through an ineffective 2022-23 NHL season. He signed an NHL free agent tryout deal with the Penguins in December but joined just one practice before working with the team and trainers in an off-ice capacity.

The Penguins’ AHL affiliate, the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins, signed Puljujarvi to a professional tryout contract (PTO) in early January. AHL PTO’s can last up to 25 games.

