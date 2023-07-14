Penguins Sign Third-Round Draft Pick Emil Pieniniemi

The Pittsburgh Penguins have signed defenseman Emil Pieniniemi, their third-round draft pick in the NHL Draft last month, to a three-year, entry-level contract.

Pieniniemi, 18, is 6-foot-2, 176 pounds and played one game with Karpat in Liiga, Finland’s top league, last season.

He spent most of 2023-24 with Karpat’s under-18 and under-20 clubs.

