Local

Penguins Sign Third-Round Draft Pick Emil Pieniniemi

Emil Pieniniemi (Sports Now Group Pittsburgh)

The Pittsburgh Penguins have signed defenseman Emil Pieniniemi, their third-round draft pick in the NHL Draft last month, to a three-year, entry-level contract.

Pieniniemi, 18, is 6-foot-2, 176 pounds and played one game with Karpat in Liiga, Finland’s top league, last season.

He spent most of 2023-24 with Karpat’s under-18 and under-20 clubs.

Read more on Pittsburgh Hockey Now

TRENDING NOW:

  • Pennsylvania Lottery ticket worth over $1.06 million sold at local convenience store
  • Student loan forgiveness: $39 billion in debt relief announced for 804,000 borrowers
  • ‘We were always a team’: Grieving father of construction worker who died after fall speaks out
  • VIDEO: Uniontown police officer off the job, facing aggravated assault charges
  • DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts

    • Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

    Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW


    TOP STORIES FROM CHANNEL 11 NEWS

    ©2023 Cox Media Group

    Most Read