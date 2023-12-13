Local

Penguins’ special teams power Pittsburgh to 4-2 victory over Arizona Coyotes at PPG

By National Hockey Now

Pittsburgh Penguins Pittsburgh Penguins' Jeff Carter (77) celebrates his goal with Vinnie Hinostroza, left, Lars Eller (20) and Kris Letang (58) during the third period of an NHL hockey game against the Arizona Coyotes in Pittsburgh, Tuesday, Dec. 12, 2023. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar) (Gene J. Puskar/AP)

By National Hockey Now

PITTSBURGH — This article originally appeared on pittsburghhockeynow.com.

Jeff Carter’s third-period power-play goal, his second goal and the Penguins’ second power-play goal of the game were the difference as the Penguins’ special teams out-dueled the Arizona Coyotes in a 4-2 victory at PPG Paints Arena.

Early in the third, Carter (3) tipped home a Kris Letang shot as the Pens second power play unit got into the action, giving the Penguins a lead they would not relinquish.

Despite dominating play at even strength, the Penguins found themselves in the penalty box five times and had to kill off a Coyotes third period man advantage with 9:03 left in the game. A self-inflicted bench minor for too many men on the ice at 7:28 put an end to the Coyotes power play and they never seriously threatened again.

Click here to read the full story from Pittsburgh Hockey Now.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

  • Truck possibly stolen by escaped teens found, police still looking for gun that was inside vehicle
  • Therese Rocco, first female assistant chief of Pittsburgh police, dies at 97
  • Krispy Kreme offering ‘Day of Dozens’ deal for 12/12
  • VIDEO: Woman dead after car goes over hillside, crashes into garage in Lincoln-Lemington
  • DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
    • TOP STORIES FROM CHANNEL 11 NEWS

    ©2023 Cox Media Group

    Most Read