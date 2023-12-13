Penguins’ special teams power Pittsburgh to 4-2 victory over Arizona Coyotes at PPG

PITTSBURGH — This article originally appeared on pittsburghhockeynow.com.

Jeff Carter’s third-period power-play goal, his second goal and the Penguins’ second power-play goal of the game were the difference as the Penguins’ special teams out-dueled the Arizona Coyotes in a 4-2 victory at PPG Paints Arena.

Early in the third, Carter (3) tipped home a Kris Letang shot as the Pens second power play unit got into the action, giving the Penguins a lead they would not relinquish.

Despite dominating play at even strength, the Penguins found themselves in the penalty box five times and had to kill off a Coyotes third period man advantage with 9:03 left in the game. A self-inflicted bench minor for too many men on the ice at 7:28 put an end to the Coyotes power play and they never seriously threatened again.

