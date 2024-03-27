Local

Penguins spoil Guentzel’s return, beat Carolina 4-1

By Dave Molinari - Sports Now Group Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh Penguins Pittsburgh Penguins' Bryan Rust, left, celebrates his goal against the Carolina Hurricanes during the second period of an NHL hockey game in Pittsburgh, Tuesday, March 26, 2024. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar) (Gene J. Puskar/AP)

PITTSBURGH — This article originally appeared on pittsburghhockeynow.com.

The Pittsburgh Penguins have given themselves plenty of reasons to be disappointed this season, and their game against Carolina Tuesday night at PPG Paints Arena joined the list.

Not, however, because of anything they did wrong against the Hurricanes, who are challenging for the top spot in the NHL’s overall standings.

No, the issue in the Penguins’ 4-1 victory actually was how well they performed, how they showed that they can compete with — and defeat — one of the best teams in the league when their game is in synch.

