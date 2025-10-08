Local

Penguins squash Rangers; Silovs shutout, Big Brazeau in opener

By WPXI.com News Staff
Penguins Rangers Hockey Pittsburgh Penguins right wing Justin Brazeau (16) controls the puck past New York Rangers center Adam Edstrom (84) in the first period of an NHL hockey game Tuesday, Oct. 7, 2025, in New York. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger) (Adam Hunger/AP)
NEW YORK —

Four Pittsburgh Penguins rookies and the Big Apple.

The Penguins had two teenagers, Ben Kindel and Harrison Brunicke, with a pair of other rookies, Ville Koivunen and Arturs Silovs, who were far from perfect. In fact, they were a few city blocks from clean, but the youthful Penguins beat the veteran Rangers 3-0 at Madison Square Garden.

Muse paid homage to the moment with the rookies, starting both Brunicke and Kindel alongside the Penguins’ championship core, Sidney Crosby, Evgeni Malkin, and Kris Letang.

For his first NHL shift, Kindel took the right wing and Malkin the left beside Crosby. Letang slid to the left side for Brunicke, and the Penguins dominated the first shift with several scoring chances, though Brunicke took a tripping penalty at the end of the shift.

