Penguins’ third-period rampage is one for the aged

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Penguins are the oldest team in the National Hockey League, with a lineup studded by key players who are on the far side of 35.

That means they should be wearing down by the third period of the second game while playing on consecutive nights, especially when facing an opponent with younger legs. Which is, of course, pretty much all of them.

Read more on Sports Now Group Pittsburgh

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2023 Cox Media Group