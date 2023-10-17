Local

Penguins trade: Get Rathbone, Plasek from Canucks; Friedman goes to Vancouver

By Dave Molinari, Sports Now Group Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Penguins have acquired a pair of minor-leaguers from Vancouver for two who have been with their American Hockey League affiliate in Wilkes-Barre.

The Canucks gave them defenseman Jack Rathbone and forward Karel Plasek in exchange for feisty defenseman Mark Friedman and forward Ty Glover.

Rathbone, 24, is 5-foot-10, 177 pounds. and has two goals and three assists in 28 career NHL games. He had one goal in two games with the Canucks’ AHL team in Abbotsford and has been assigned to Wilkes-Barre/Scranton.

