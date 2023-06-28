Penguins trade for Reilly Smith, looks like Zucker replacement

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — The Pittsburgh Penguins made the exact type of move president of hockey operations Kyle Dubas predicted when they acquired Vegas Golden Knights winger Reilly Smith Wednesday afternoon.

Dubas suggested the Penguins were looking for players who were being squeezed out of their current teams by salary cap constraints. Before trading Smith, the Golden Knights were projected to have only $3.4 million of cap space, with Adin Hill and Jonathan Marchessault hitting unrestricted free agency.

The move would seem to buttress the Penguins’ middle six. Smith, 32, has two years remaining on a three-year contract which carries a $5 million AAV. There is no indication that Vegas will retain salary.

Read the full story from our partners at Sports Now Group Pittsburgh here.

