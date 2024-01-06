Penguins trade Rem Pitlick to Chicago

PITTSBURGH — This story originally appeared on PittsburghHockeyNOW.com.

The Pittsburgh Penguins acquired forward Rem Pitlick from the Montreal Canadiens over the summer as part of the Erik Karlsson trade. Pitlick failed to crack the NHL roster out of training camp and was sent to the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins of the AHL.

Saturday, the Penguins traded Pitlick to the Chicago Blackhawks for a 2026 conditional seventh-round pick Saturday. The Penguins may have nine picks in the 2026 NHL Draft, owning all seven of their picks, a third-rounder acquired in the Karlsson trade, and the conditional Blackhawks pick.

