Local

Penguins update Tristan Jarry injury, swollen but avoids the worst

By Dan Kingerski - Sports Now Group Pittsburgh

Tristan Jarry File photo: Pittsburgh Penguins goaltender Tristan Jarry keeps his eye on a rebound during the first period of the team's NHL hockey game against the Vancouver Canucks in Pittsburgh, Wednesday, Nov. 24, 2021. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar) (Gene J. Puskar/AP)

By Dan Kingerski - Sports Now Group Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGh — This article originally appeared on pittsburghhockeynow.com.

The Pittsburgh Penguins and Tristan Jarry dodged the worst of what could have been a serious injury to the starting goalie.

Jarry immediately left the Penguins’ game Tuesday late in the second period against the Anaheim Ducks after being struck in the head by a puck. His mask had been loosened a moment before when Ducks forward Adam Henrique’s leg or hip made direct contact with Jarry’s head.

Jarry had a gash above his right eye and skated quickly to the locker room and did not return. The Penguins won 2-0.

Click here to read the full story from Pittsburgh Hockey Now.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

  • Local man wins ‘Free Gas 4 Life’ from Sheetz
  • Former Bethel Park police officer pleads guilty to illegally transporting woman into United States
  • Large crowd of parents attend school board meeting amidst rumors surrounding Reserve Primary
  • VIDEO: Man stabbed during fight inside Wilkins Township Shop ‘n Save
  • DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
    • TOP STORIES FROM CHANNEL 11 NEWS

    ©2023 Cox Media Group

    ”Purdue

    Most Read