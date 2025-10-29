Penguins wake up in third period, fight in OT, but lose wild shootout

PHILADELPHIA — This article originally appeared on PGHHockeyNOW.com.

For the third time in the last four games, an opponent badly outshot the Pittsburgh Penguins (7-2-2). However, for the third time in those games, the Penguins had a chance to win the game.

The Penguins and Philadelphia Flyers (5-3-1) went to the shootout, as Philadelphia prevailed in a wild ending, 3-2 at Xfinity Mobile Arena. Still, the shootout loss extended the Penguins’ points streak to six games.

Penguins captain Sidney Crosby tied the game midway through the third period with his eighth goal of the season when his backhand pass into the crease bounced off one defenseman, goalie Sam Ersson, and dropped behind the goal line with 8:03 remaining.

Each team had a game-winning goal waved off in overtime.

When the Penguins scored in OT, Evgeni Malkin jumped onto the ice too early during a delayed penalty, so referees quickly waved off his goal 49 seconds into the extra period (it’s not a too many men on the ice penalty when the play involves the goaltender coming off the ice and an extra attacker joining the play).

The Flyers’ potential game-winner by Tyson Foerster was nullified by an offside review with 24.4 seconds remaining.

