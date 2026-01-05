Penguins will terminate Zamula contract

PITTSBURGH — This article originally appeared on PGHHockeyNOW.com.

Easy come, easy go.

According to PuckPedia, the Pittsburgh Penguins will place Egor Zamula on waivers Monday for the purpose of terminating his contract.

The Philadelphia Flyers waived Zamula, 25, on Dec. 19 and assigned him to the Lehigh Valley Phantoms of the AHL. The Penguins acquired the Russian defenseman in exchange for forward Philip Tomasino on Dec. 31. The Penguins had also waived Tomasino in November and assigned him to the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins.

Sunday, the Penguins suspended Zamula for not reporting to WBS.

Click here to read more from PGHHockeyNOW.com.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group