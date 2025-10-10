Penguins win entertaining opener over Islanders; Malkin rolling

PITTSBURGH — This article originally appeared on PGHHockeyNOW.com.

The game did not lack for energy or entertainment. The Pittsburgh Penguins (2-0-0) and New York Islanders (0-1-0) engaged in their typical back-and-forth, greasy game, but this uptempo version also ushered in new eras for each team.

Penguins winger Justin Brazeau (3) scored a breakaway goal at 14:21 of the third period for the winner. Evgeni Malkin assisted on the goal for his league-leading fifth point of the season.

Malkin has brought his best at the start of the season.

Early in the first period, Malkin (1) continued his energetic start to the 2025-26 season. After his forecheck created a scoring chance and a sequence that led to a Penguins power play, he swooped to the net and scored his first goal of the season with a stiff backhand past a sprawled Ilya Sorokin.

