Penn Hills’ Rodi Road receives federal grant for improvements

Taking a drive along Rodi Road, you’ll see lots of traffic going both ways. But as for walkability and accessibility, there’s room for improvement.

“The roads are horrible, traffic is terrible. It’s not safe, Rodi Road is not safe for anyone,” LouAnn Fedele, a business owner, told Channel 11.

Fedele said Rodi is a neglected corridor. So, news of an $800,000 federal grant to Penn Hills to update and improve the road is a positive step.

“It is our entranceway, and it is our business corridor...we do want to beautify and we want to complete the sidewalks so that they are accessible and safe,” said Mayor Pauline Calabrese.

Local leaders plan to contribute another $200,000 to restore, replace or add new sidewalks and pedestrian crossings.

The work to make Rodi more pedestrian-friendly is expected to start next summer.

