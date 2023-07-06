Local

Penn Hills’ Rodi Road receives federal grant for improvements

By WPXI.com News Staff

Penn Hills’ Rodi Road receives federal grant for improvements

By WPXI.com News Staff

Taking a drive along Rodi Road, you’ll see lots of traffic going both ways. But as for walkability and accessibility, there’s room for improvement.

“The roads are horrible, traffic is terrible. It’s not safe, Rodi Road is not safe for anyone,” LouAnn Fedele, a business owner, told Channel 11.

Fedele said Rodi is a neglected corridor. So, news of an $800,000 federal grant to Penn Hills to update and improve the road is a positive step.

“It is our entranceway, and it is our business corridor...we do want to beautify and we want to complete the sidewalks so that they are accessible and safe,” said Mayor Pauline Calabrese.

Local leaders plan to contribute another $200,000 to restore, replace or add new sidewalks and pedestrian crossings.

The work to make Rodi more pedestrian-friendly is expected to start next summer.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

  • Beyoncé concert stop in Pittsburgh canceled
  • ‘She was an angel’: Family grieves loss of toddler struck, killed by car in North Versailles
  • Star Lake issues ‘High Traffic Alert’ for Eric Church concert
  • VIDEO: Group of teens fighting in Downtown Pittsburgh before 4th of July fireworks caught on camera
  • DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts

    • ©2023 Cox Media Group

    Most Read