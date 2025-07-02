Penn State starts ‘priority hiring process’ for employees impacted by branch campus closures

PITTSBURGH — Penn State is looking to rehire employees impacted by branch campus closures.

The university’s board of trustees voted in May to close seven branch campuses, three of which are in our area.

Now, the university is starting a “priority hiring process.”

Starting on July 1, all postings for full-time positions in the university will start with a week-long application period available only to employees affected by the closures.

Officials say interviews will be given to the most senior applicants from those campuses. If that applicant is not hired, then the next most senior person will be interviewed. That process continues until the position is filled.

Only if none of the internal applicants are selected will other candidates be considered.

