Penn State University asking for photo submissions for Franco Harris mural

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. — Penn State University is asking for the public to submit photos for a Franco Harris mural.

According to the Penn State All-Sports Museum, the Franco Harris Memorial Photomosaic Mural project will feature up to 7,500 photos.

The only requirement for a photo to be submitted is that it must feature the NFL Fall of Famer with people, since “one of the things for which Franco was best known was his willingness to stop and take photos with fans.”

“We want to create a memorial that befits Franco’s well-deserved reputation as a true ‘man of the people,’” the museum said.

Submissions can also include captions about the photo, like where and when it was taken or a message about Harris.

Photos can be submitted here: https://livemosaics.com/upload/M5372799/p0

